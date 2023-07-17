Napoleon veteran receives free roof replacement through Owens Corning program

The National Roof Deployment Project partners with Owens Corning and its Platinum Preferred Contractors to replace aging roofs for veterans at no charge since 2016.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Owens Corning is partnering with local contractors to give back to those who have served our country.

Just south of Napoleon, a crew from Toledo-based Salinas Exteriors was busy completely removing an old, leaky roof.

But Salinas isn't charging the owner anything for the work, as it's part of the ongoing National Roof Deployment Project from Owens Corning, which offers full roof replacements for veterans.

Project Manager Dominik Biddle said the roof replacement was long overdue.

"This one was a little worse than others," Biddle said. "Three layers, the underside of the decking completely covered in mold. Being able to give him a brand new roof down to the sheeting, it's indescribable."

Roof recipient Tom Graham is a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Army 24th Corps in Phu Bai.

He said he knew the roof was leaking when he moved in a few years ago but had no plan or financial window to get the work done.

His niece signed him up for the National Roof Deployment Project, and he could not be more grateful.

"It's wonderful that they're so willing to help people out when they need it," Graham said.

The Roof Deployment Project is offered for OC Platinum Preferred Contractors to designate certain customers who meet the criteria for the program.

And Biddle said donating the materials and labor is the least he and his crew can do to show their appreciation for local veterans.

"He's a veteran, and he gave us enough," Biddle said. "Being able to give him something is what it's all about."

If all goes according to plan, the new roof should be finished by Tuesday evening. Biddle said he hopes Salinas Exteriors will be signed up for at least one of these installs every year moving forward.