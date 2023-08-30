Calphalon to close Perrysburg facility, lay off 130 employees at end of 2023

A brand spokesperson said affected employees will be provided severance packages.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Calphalon, a company that produces cookware and appliances, confirmed Wednesday it will close its Perrysburg production facility at the end of 2023, a move that will cost 130 people their jobs.

According to a Newell Brands spokesperson, the company aims to support employees affected by the layoff with "comprehensive severance packages, job fairs and work placement assistance".

"We extend our gratitude to our employees for their service and contributions," the spokesperson said. "Decisions impacting our people and their livelihoods are not taken lightly."

A notice of plant closure issued on Aug. 22 said the facility, which is located on 3rd Street in Perrysburg, will close down beginning Dec. 31, 2023. They said the company expected the layoffs to be permanent.

