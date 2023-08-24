Lucas County agencies sign leases at downtown Toledo ProMedica-owned building

The new lease agreement between Lucas County and ProMedica marks a major move for nearly 400 employees from one downtown location to another.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new deal is underway solidifying the partnership between Lucas County and ProMedica.

Two county agencies signed leases at the HCR ManorCare building in downtown Toledo. ProMedica, the owner of the building, may finalize the deal soon.

The new lease agreement between Lucas County and ProMedica marks a major move for nearly 400 employees from one downtown location to another.

With ProMedica's uneasy financial state looming, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said the deal was meant to help all parties involved.

"I think that was a consideration that we all know ProMedica's been in trouble financially," Gerken said. "That's something the community knows we also know that they have been a great employer here over the years and that they are a cornerstone in our community despite their rises and falls. I think it's a good idea that we have a partner that's been a contributor, especially downtown."

Gerken said the county was faced with putting close to $40 million into the building on Adams Street where Lucas County's Mental Health & Recovery Services and Children Services departments are located, which he said the county poorly maintained. Gerken said the move will save money and bring new life to the agencies.

"If you can move out staff and get those clients into a really nice environment with light sunshine river view kind of uplifting environment, they deserve that," Gerken said.

LCCS is excited about a new home since it serves more than a thousand families a year, the agency's chief counsel, Shelby Cully, said.

The current location has drainage issues, the elevators are old and often shut down and the price for overall structural renovation would be an unfair burden on taxpayers, she said.

"It's going to be a facelift for our families, but also for the committed workers who are our employees," Cully said. "So we are excited to give them a space that is clean. That is safe that is functional," said Shelby Cully, Chief counsel with Lucas County Children Services.

Gerken said the Adams Street location has already gained interest to be re-purposed as a hotel or new residences.