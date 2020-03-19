OHIO, USA — Leaders with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced Thursday they would be taking an "all hands on deck" approach to answering calls about unemployment.

At least three states, including Kentucky, Oregon and New York, have dealt with unemployment systems crashing, as many industries face major shut downs amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Ohio's system has continued going, department leaders have decided to make some big changes to handle the high volume of calls.

A number of employees in other areas of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services have been shifted to help answer questions and process applications over the phone.

The call center's hours of operations have also been extended. Calls can now be placed from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you need to reset your PIN, you most likely will not have to speak to someone directly. Department representatives said that most people will be able to use the instructions provided on the phone, using automated prompts to guide them through the process. If you are unable to reset your PIN this way, then you will need to speak to a representative. Then, once you reset your PIN, you can file your claim online.

Filing a claim online remains the best way for Ohioans to access unemployment benefits, just click here.

If you have questions, the department has an online list of FAQs to help.

For an unemployment-related coronavirus Q&A, click here.

Ohioans without computer access should call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB).

