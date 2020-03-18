OHIO, USA — Local cable and telecommunications company Buckeye Broadband said it is working with customers who are economically impacted by COVID-19.

In a message sent out to customers Wednesday, the company said they will suspend the disconnection of high-speed data effective immediately and for the next 30 days.

wtol

wtol

A lifeline internet service will be provided for customers who are unable to pay their bill, to keep them connected. This also applies to the company's residential telephone service.

Buckeye Broadband is also working with local schools to identify and provide reliable internet service to students for online learning. Parents and students are encouraged to contact Buckeye and their school's administration as soon as possible to coordinate the initiative.

Employees, such as in-home technicians, are instructed to wear safety masks and gloves for protection while they work.

If you are unable to pay your bill, you are to call contact Buckeye Broadband immediately for assistance.

RELATED: Impacted by statewide closures? Here are some resources that can help

RELATED: Highlighting the Helpers: Local businesses are doing their part to help the community amid COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: Local supermarkets need help during increased business from coronavirus outbreak