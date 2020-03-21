TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been almost a week since Governor Mike DeWine ordered restaurants to be carryout or delivery only.

Local restaurants along with Madhouse Creative want you to know that Toledo's local restaurants are still open for business even if you have to get your food in a different way.

"These restaurants are getting creative so they can provide a sense of normalcy in this time where things are crazy you know, and things are just changing left and right and you can get a taste of what makes Toledo comfortable, what makes Toledo home," Prakash Karamchandani said.

Karamchandani is an owner of Balance Pan-Asian Grille, which has multiple locations in the area. He wants you to know they have stepped up food safety measures, that he says were already high to begin with, including practicing social distancing and employee temperature checks.

"We change gloves every 30 minutes. We use iPads in our stores so it's a little easier for us to put a little reminder right into the iPad software itself," Karamchandani said.

Over at Maddie and Bella, they are taking extra precautions to clean and offer curbside service.

"I mean, it's supporting people's livelihoods, I mean our employees, Alex's employees, all the restaurant's employees I mean, those are wages that they're living off of, so they're supporting them as much as they're supporting the business in general," co-owner Rich Jambor said.

To make sure they stay afloat and people continue to be able to get their caffeine fix, they're also getting ready to launch different services.

"We're actually going to be launching pretty soon home delivery of beans to people around the Toledo area, we're working on our mobile site that's going to be up either tonight or this weekend," Jambor said.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille has had an app for a while but now, since they are moving to curbside, there are different informational screens that pop up to make sure you can get your order without leaving the car.

Karamchandani and Balance Pan-Asian Grille have also been providing food to people on the front lines of the coronavirus in the hospitals.

He said as someone with a family member in the medical field, he realizes how important it is for them to have access to healthy meals right now.

