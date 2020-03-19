TOLEDO, Ohio — While dining in has been shut down at restaurants across Ohio, Barry Bagels is stepping up to help families with meals.

They are offering two free meals for kids when a parent purchases a regular sandwich and a drink.

The kids can then choose between a bagel and cream cheese, a cup of soup or a cup of macaroni and cheese, peanut butter or peanut butter and jelly bagel, and a pizza bagel.

"We've been here for 48 years and the community is the reason we've been here for 48 years," said Mark Greenblatt, owner of Barry Bagels. "We wanted to give back just as much as they've given to us."

"It cannot be emphasized enough that the place you went to two weeks ago still needs your business and they'll find a way to get you their food, " said Jim Nusbaum, CEO of Franchising for Barry Bagels. "They really need your support."

RELATED: Digital library cards launched for Hancock County residents

RELATED: Cherry Street Mission remains open, in need of volunteers and donations