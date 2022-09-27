Local ice cream parlor raises money for family of BP-Husky fire victims

The Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win various prizes. All of the money is going to the families of Max and Ben Morrissey.

OREGON, Ohio — It's been one week since the deadly fire at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, Ohio, took the lives of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey.

Since their passing, local businesses in Oregon have found ways to support the Morrissey family, such as the Dairy Depot on Navarre Avenue. The ice cream parlor is selling raffle tickets and General Manager Marisa Katafiasz said all of the proceeds go directly to the Morrissey family.

"We're doing a raffle, we threw a t-shirt in, a sweatshirt, and we have a $25 dollar gift card," Katafiasz said.

One ticket costs $10 dollars and three tickets cost $25, she said.

As of the second day of the fundraiser on Sept. 27, they have already raised over $500 dollars for the family.

Katafiasz said while the Dairy Depot has been known to do fundraisers in the past, this one is personal because her family has been close to the Morrisseys for years.

"My boyfriend knows Ben, my brother used to hang out with Max. It was very devastating. I couldn't imagine losing my partner, or a sibling, or a brother, it's very heart-wrenching," Katafiasz said.

Katafiasz said the Oregon community has stepped up to make sure their donation is as big as possible. For resident Kathy Varga, buying tickets is the least she can do. Her son, Andrew, also works for BP-Husky and was friends with Max and Ben.

"He could have been out there that day, and he has a little son. And I don't want that to happen to anybody. So, every day I pray for that family, I care about that family," she said.

For Varga, seeing the Oregon community rally together for the Morrisseys confirms her belief that when tragedy strikes, there will be friends and neighbors with an outstretched hand waiting to help.

"I think it's wonderful, I think us as Americans we do that all the time, I think this is one of those times like all the other times where we're called to step up, we do," Varga said. "Because that's who we are. We care. We care about each other."

And Katafiasz said that even if people aren't interested in participating in the raffle, there are other ways to help the Morrissey family.

"If you can help out in any way, whether it's gift cards to restaurants, or anything for the kids, backpacks, toys, clothes, anything. Just anything to help out the family," she said.

The raffle will continue until Oct. 9 and the Dairy Depot will reveal the winners on Oct. 10 at noon.