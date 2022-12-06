Bowling Green HS student accused of making 'non-credible' bomb threat, district to press charges

BGHS Superintendent Scruci said the student will face an expulsion hearing in addition to legal charges.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green High School student allegedly made a non-credible bomb threat against the school on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by district superintendent Francis Scruci.

In a statement, Scruci said a student gave a note to a teacher that read "I planted a bomb" on Tuesday morning. The teacher and school administrators notified School Resource Officer Short, Bowling Green police and the district central office.

School officials investigated the claim immediately and determined the author of the note was the student who handed the note to the teacher, and that there was no credible threat.

While the suspected student was confessing to the false threat, the school was preparing to evacuate both the middle school and high school buildings "through a coordinated effort between the administrations of both buildings." The district middle school and high school buildings are connected on the same campus.

Bowling Green police arrested the suspected student and removed them from the building. Scruci said Bowling Green City School District is pressing charges against the student, who will also be facing an expulsion hearing.

In his statement, Scruci asked parents to have conversations with students regarding the severity of these threats.

"This is a good time to have a conversation with your children on the seriousness of these types of actions," he said. "Remind them, these actions come with severe consequences which include prosecution and expulsion from school."

This incident comes after authorities evacuated Monroe Middle School in Michigan on Nov. 30 when a student reported a bomb threat. Police, assisted by bomb-sniffing dogs, did not find any explosive devices or weapons in the building.

It also follows widespread hoax 911 calls across both the state of Ohio and the country, in which at least one caller made false claims that an active shooter is in a school. In November, this included Toledo's Start High School, among others across the state.

Making false active shooter calls is known as "swatting." The Ohio State House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would make it a felony offense.