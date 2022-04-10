Monroe Middle School evacuated after bomb threat discovered Wednesday

School officials said emergency personnel were sweeping the school with bomb-sniffing dogs.

School officials evacuated Monroe Middle School Wednesday afternoon after a student found a bomb threat note in a restroom.

According to a press release from Monroe interim superintendent Andrew Shaw, the student showed the note to school personnel, who placed the school under lockdown. In accordance with safety protocol, students, faculty and staff evacuated the building and parents were notified of the incident via the schools messaging system.

Busses were deployed to take students who live on bus-routes home, while parents of non-bus-riding students were asked to pick up their students at Navarre Field. While students waited to be picked up, school officials brought in several additional school buses to keep them out of cold weather conditions.

Busses from Lake Erie Transit and Monroe Transportation also assisted Monroe Public Schools bus drivers during the incident.

Emergency personnel, including Monroe police and fire, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police responded to the scene and are in the process of sweeping the school and utilizing trained bomb-sniffing dogs.

Shaw said the response from officials and responders was exceptional.

"We could not ask for a better show of support from our partners in law enforcement," Shaw said in a press release. "We are grateful for their quick response and all they do daily to keep our community safe."

This is a developing story.