Bob Evans applies for liquor license in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Green City Council chambers filled with murmurs, whispers and even laughter when council members discussed a request for a new liquor permit at its meeting Monday night.

Council members talked about the request from Bob Evans, seeking permission to serve wine and mixed beverages at its restaurant at 1726 E. Wooster St.

The application goes through the State of Ohio and must be approved by the Division of Liquor Control in the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Upon discussing the issue, those in attendance begin to chuckle, whisper and speak softly among one another.

At that point, council president Mark Hollenbaugh chimed in.

"I, too, am intrigued to know what's happening at Bob Evans," he said. "I don't know if white or red goes with chicken fried steak."

Council says it checked the records with the city's zoning department and nothing detrimental was noted.