SYLVANIA, Ohio — Downtown Sylvania's monthly Red Bird Art Walk Friday night was extra special.

It was the first major event in the city's new downtown outdoor recreation area or DORA.

DORA allows folks to walk along Sylvania's Main Street while carrying alcoholic drinks.

But the drink must be in a designated DORA cup.

Restaurant and bar owners said DORA is exciting and creating a buzz in town.

They expect business to spike especially with warm weather months ahead.

But it's also expected drinkers will have to learn the nuances of where they can and cannot take their plastic DORA cup.

"You can't go back into the same place you bought it or any of the other liquor permit holders selling cups. If you want a new one you throw the old one away and grab a new one or go to another place. Whatever you like," according to Nick Dallas of J & G Pizza/Upside Brewing.

DORA is expected to have a spinoff effect on businesses along Main Street like the Fuller Art House.

But you can't bring your drink inside them.

"I think we're just going to get more people down here, people that normally wouldn't have come down here otherwise. Getting a fresh new group," says Dani Fuller of the art house.

Folks say strolling down the street with drink in hand reminds them of visits to cities with DORA districts like New Orleans and Memphis.

"It's relaxing, get out and visit with people, enjoy the evening," said Larry Johnson.

"I think it gives you a chance to get out of the restaurant, walk up and down the streets of Sylvania and take in the ambiance" added Jill Johnson, Larry's wife.

And you can enjoy the ambiance of downtown Sylvania's DORA district seven days a week from noon to midnight.