Bluff Street Village hosts open house for newly finished tiny home

The third tiny home out of what organizers hope will eventually be a community of 20 is now available on Bluff St. near the Monroe Street United Methodist Church.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A previously blighted section of Bluff St. is continuing to take on new life with the completion of another tiny home in the neighborhood's village of tiny homes.

The Monroe Street Neighborhood Center held an open house for their third completed tiny home on Sunday, allowing community members to look into a new affordable housing option.

The goal of the neighborhood center, which is affiliated with the Monroe Street United Methodist Church, is to have 20 400 square foot tiny homes line the street. Rent for the homes is $1 per square foot, or $400 per month.

The size of the homes allows for more buildings in one area and means the homes are more affordable and easier to maintain for renters.

Bluff St. Village Project Director Larry Clark says their goal is for renters to take ownership of their home in a span of seven years.

"Folks that make $18,000 a year or less have an opportunity to actually build equity; something that most folks with very low income never get the chance to do," said Bluff St. Village Project Director Larry Clark. "It's very rewarding to see a neighborhood being rebuilt and to see folks have a chance to own homes."

Prospective residents of the homes will attend tenant association meetings, complete at least 10 hours of community service a month, and meet with a case worker monthly.

Workshops are available that residents will attend that address home maintenance, budgeting, health and wellness, and other topics.

Clark says these homes will be the first neighborhood in Toledo to have all accessible housing. Each home has 36-inch-wide doors, no stairs, and wheelchair accessibility in each room.

Two of the three completed tiny homes are occupied, and this one just became available.

Two more tiny homes are expected to be completed within the next few months and on-site construction of a sixth home is set to begin soon.

Students from Penta Career Center are heavily involved in the construction of the tiny homes, from framing all the way through completion.

Contact the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center if you are interested in applying for a tiny home and meet the residency requirements.