Monroe, Mich. pastor wins nationwide award for her ministry's humanitarian work

Pastor Heather Boone won the USA Today Best of Humankind Person of the Year award.

MONROE, Mich. — Out of more than 600 nominees, local pastor Heather Boone has risen to the top to become USA Today's Best of Humankind Person of the Year.

We first introduced you to Pastor Boone back in October. She's the founder of Oaks of Righteousness Christian Ministries in Monroe, Michigan.

"I just want to tell the story of what we're doing in this small community," Pastor Boone told WTOL 11 in October. That's when she was first nominated for the honor.

Her ministry serves as a village. It started as a homeless shelter. Now add soup kitchen, food pantry, clothes closet, free daycare center, free medical clinic and non-profit grocery store. "I'm an unpaid pastor. We're not a wealthy church and so we just wanted to change our community," says Boone.

Boone is touched by the recognition.

"I mean it's still surreal. When you think about it, across the whole United States, it's all over the country. And so to be the person of the year... out of the whole country. It feels amazing," said Boone.

But she says says things are really just getting started. This award puts her on the map, which is what she's been praying for.

"I had a lady call me from Chicago who saw it and she was asking me questions because she wants to do something similar in her community and that's what we're here for," said Boone.

Next, Pastor Boone wants to build a tiny house village for those who are ready for permanent housing. The USA Today award nets her $1,000, but she could use more backing.

"Plus it would be nice if like Oprah or Ellen or someone really famous or rich see what we're doing and help us with all the projects we're trying to do," said Boone, half jokingly.

Until then, Pastor Boone will continue to make a difference, one human at a time. "There's plenty that still needs to be done," she said.

