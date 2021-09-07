Blue light bulbs to 'Back the Blue' available for free to Seneca County residents

Seneca County residents can sign up to receive a free blue light bulb to show their support for local law enforcement

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — People in Seneca County have an opportunity to show how they support their local law enforcement - and they won't need to spend a dime.

The Seneca County commissioners have partnered with the sheriff's office and other local law enforcement to hand out free Blue LED light bulbs.

Blue lights on porches and in yards represent support for police.

The light bulbs were generously donated by local Lowe's, Ace Hardware and Walmart.

The program is offering the blue lights to anyone who wants to sign up and openly show their support of law enforcement.

"This is a community that values our safety service and law enforcement," said Seneca County Commissioner Tyler Shuff. "So as long as people want to keep them up, or on, that's fine with us."

The Sheriff's Office says they are inspired and appreciative when they see the support the blue lights represent.

"To get the backing that we are getting in Seneca County, it means the world to everyone of us inside Seneca County," said Sgt. Charles Dell with the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.

To have a bulb delivered or even installed, you can email pr@senecacountyohio.gov with your name, address and preferred time for delivery and someone will get back to you.