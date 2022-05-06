BLOG | Flag City Honor Flight sends 81 veterans to Washington D.C. Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The Flag City Honor Flight has been grounded for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling its trips to Washington D.C. Now, the nonprofit is back to normal operations to help veterans visit their war's respective memorials at no cost.
Over 80 veterans from northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan departed the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Tuesday morning. WTOL 11's Dan Cummins will be with them every step of the way.
You can follow along below:
10 a.m.
Honor Flight has landed in D.C.
7:45 a.m.
81 veterans and their chaperones are ready for takeoff from Toledo
