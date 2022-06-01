Flag City Honor Flight to take veterans on first flight since pandemic

The group will take 81 veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C. on June 7.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Flag City Honor Flight has been grounded for the past two years due to the pandemic, canceling its trips to Washington D.C. Now, the nonprofit is back to normal operations to help veterans visit their war's respective memorials at no cost.



81 veterans are set for the first flight out of the Toledo Express Airport on June 7. Two more flights on Sept. 13 and Nov. 1.

It's a day trip flying straight to D.C. that services veterans in Hancock County, northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Jerry Wheatley, from Tiffin, has been married to his wife, Bev, for 75 years. He served in World War II, which ended over 75 years ago, and is one of five veterans of the war flying out Tuesday. He's seen the memorial before but is looking forward to going back again with other veterans.

Bob Weinberg, executive director of Flag City Honor Flight, said missing the past two years of taking the veterans hit the oldest ones the hardest. WWII veterans are always given priority when applying.

The organization is still taking veteran applications for the two trips in the fall. Eligible veterans just had to wear a uniform and be on active duty, whether or not it was a time of war.



Flag City Honor Flight, founded in 2010 is a hub of the National Honor Flight network, founded in 2005.