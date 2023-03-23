BGSU police handling post-game punch in WNIT tournament, university says

Memphis' Jamirah Shutes and BGSU's Elissa Brett appeared to exchange words in the handshake line after the game before Shutes punched Brett.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University women's basketball player Elissa Brett was punched by Memphis' Jamirah Shutes in the handshake line following the Falcons' 73-60 win over the Tigers at a WNIT home game Thursday.

The incident has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department, the university said Thursday night.

"Bowling Green State University Athletics does not make comments about active police investigations," BGSU said in a statement. "Our priority is with the health, safety and support of our student-athletes."

Brett and Shutes appeared to exchange words before Shutes hit her. Brett laid on the floor for a few minutes following the punch before being helped off the court. Shutes was escorted off the court by her team immediately after the punch.

Absolutely hate to see this...Elissa Brett punched in the face after Bowling Green's #WNIT victory over Memphis



She fell to the ground after being hit but fortunately was able to walk back to the locker room with some assistance.