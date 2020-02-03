BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are 30 new delivery drivers at Bowling Green State University. Autonomous robots officially started delivering food Monday morning and students are pretty excited.

"You see them on everyone's Snapchat stories and Twitter. It's cool," said one student.

"I got the pink drink from Starbucks and the birthday cake cake pop, I've always been excited about this before they even launched! Chasing after the robot was the funnest thing and just watching them cross the street is the best," said BGSU student Jessica Hayes. She waited about 25 minutes for her order.

The Starship robots are currently working on a few different college campuses in the country. BGSU is the first campus in Ohio to have the robots, which can withstand severe weather.

"The robots love this campus, it's flat it's ideal, it's like robot heaven for them here," said Hanna Sipol, a launch manager with Starship.

BGSU students can order from different restaurants and convenient stores, and have their food delivered to them anywhere on the BGSU campus. Campus visitors and faculty can also order food and pay with their credit card or Venmo. The entire program is funded by users through delivery fees and require no investment from the university. Users can order food through the Starships app, which works a lot like Uber Eats.

"They can actually watch the robot move through campus to their location. When the robot gets their it will ping them, they can come on down to that location and they'll have the only opportunity to open that robot for their delivery," said Michael Paulus with BGSU dining services.

Each robot can carry up to 20 pounds and delivers until 1:30 a.m.

