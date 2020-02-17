BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — College decision day is right around the corner and Bowling Green State University gave students one last chance on Monday to get a feel for what they have to offer.

The university's Presidents Day open house allows students to tour the campus, attend classes and get all their last-minute questions answered by current students and staff.

"You can really get a flavor for what a typical day would be like at bowling green and this is why the majority of our visitors today are perspective seniors making their final decision," BGSU Vice President of Enrollment Management Cecilia Castellano said.

This is the 25th year BGSU has held a Presidents Day open house, which brings a total of about 1,800 prospective students to campus. The university continues to see enrollment numbers increase slowly year by year.

Students and parents said they feel BGSU is very down to earth and welcoming, especially when it comes to scholarships and tuition prices overall.

"They're much nicer than other places we've seen. Without a doubt BG is right now our lead contender," one parent said.

"The environment, it was a very small feeling but also there are so many people so it's a little bit of both," one prospective student said.

Most students attending the open house have committed to BGSU and were on campus to work out schedules and financial aid options.

