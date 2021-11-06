BGSU Center for Regional Development awarded $140,000 federal grant

The five year grant will be used to help the center in its mission of attracting new business to the region and growing the area’s workforce.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Center for Regional Development (CRD) at Bowling Green State University has been awarded a $140 thousand dollar federal grant to help in its mission of attracting new business to the region and growing the area’s workforce.

The annual five-year U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant will help the center foster community partnerships and resources in the region, a key mission of the center.

The CRD says the money will be used the money to provide data and analytics to community partners as well as to fund research.

BGSU’s Center for Regional Development is the only EDA university center in northwest Ohio.

"There has never been a busier or better time for the CRD," said Dr. Russell Mills, Director. "There is such an increased demand for the insight and expertise that a center like this can provide to the region. Northwest Ohio has so much great potential to support the jobs and industries of the future, and the CRD is ready to assist its partners in helping them thrive in our region.”

The Center for Regional Development “partners with and convenes community stakeholders to enhance the economic well-being and quality of life in northwest Ohio by serving as a trusted and neutral capacity builder, data analytics provider, planning facilitator, program evaluator, and a bridge to BGSU faculty, students, and resources,” according to its website.