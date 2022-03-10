BG City Schools meeting asks for community input on academic construction needs

Bowling Green City Schools Facilities Advisory Committee discussed proposed changes for the buildings in the district.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Schools Facilities Advisory Committee presented their idea for the future of four school buildings to the community. Now, it's time for community to hear about the potential planned improvements

The 80 person committee said their suggestions for much-needed demolition, reconstruction and modification of specific school buildings have been thoroughly thought out.

Attendees sat scattered in the high school's Performing Arts Auditorium. Among them was School Board Vice President Ryan Myers, who was also a member of the committee, is proud of the findings.

"This group was very anxious to get going ad roll up our sleeves and work. So I feel confident we're going to have a recommendation from the committee that we'll give to the board," Myers said. "I feel very confident that it's a good recommendation. We'll see where it goes from there."

The hour-long presentation highlighted the major issues with the four different academic buildings: Bowling Green High School, Crim Elementary, Conneaut Elementary, and Kenwood Elementary schools. While the list is pretty lengthy, some of the needs range from air conditioning for all the buildings, to remodeling the elementary schools, and demolishing various parts of and then practically rebuilding a new high school.

The estimated baseline for the work cost starts around $48.2 million and could go up to at least $58 million dollars. Reminder, nothing is set in stone or verified to be a solid cost, these are only estimates. But those numbers, Superintendent Francis Scruci said, they didn't come to lightly.

"To try to make sure the community understands that this was a long process. A process that was taken seriously and we tried to leave no stone unturned," Scruci explained.

While the price tag is large, Myers added that this wasn't a price tag cooked up by school administrators looking to spend the community's tax dollars. The committee is a diverse group of people he said.

"From people that have traditionally supported the district on past levees, to people that have opposed. It's been very collaborative and I've enjoyed that," Myers added.

School Board President, Jill Car, said she feels the community is ready to hear the truth about what the schools need.

"I'm very optimistic that where we are right now, is the best place we can be in, to move ahead. We can take care of our high school first, which our community has been telling us they want us to do," Car said.