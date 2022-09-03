Marine veteran packing his bags in Toledo, heading to Ukraine to help

"The reason why I want to get involved is because something needs to be done. I feel that Putin is holding the world hostage right now."

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Marine veteran from northwest Ohio, who wishes to remain anonymous, is packing up his bags and traveling to Ukraine to help those stuck in the middle of the battle.

"I joined to protect people. This is a world cry out for people needing to be protected," he said. "So yes, more people need to get involved. More people who understand the risk, accept the risk and have the training to be able to effectively make a difference."

Through his extensive background in the military, he'll help fight, provide first aid, and get refugees to safety.

His mother is Ukrainian and that's also played a big role in his decision.

But more importantly, he said the country needs all the help and assistance they can get. More than just moral support, aid and ammunition.

"In all honesty, what's going on right now is an atrocity. When innocent civilians are being targeted. I get why a lot of countries aren't getting involved because of the nuclear power and resources that Russia has, but something needs to be done."

He said he's seeing Americans going to Ukraine who aren't properly prepared.

That goes not only for once they get there, but also beforehand. Things like getting your finances situated and knowing your connections in the country before you arrive.

He explained having a plan could be a matter of life or death.

"The knee-jerk reaction is, let's be honest, we all want to do something to kind of help out. If you have the training, whether it be medical or social work or military or para-military, then yes do it," he said. "But have a plan."

If you have a plan to go there, simple things like packing lightly and making sure you aren't wearing clothing that can trace you back to the U.S. is crucial.

And if you want to help while staying stateside, make a donation.

"Everyone needs to pray on this one," he said. "Do I want to go over? No. Do I want to get involved and have to be like 'hey, this needs to stop?' I would love to do that. The problem is too many people are sitting on their hands, hoping this is going to go away."

He's planning to be in Ukraine for six to seven months.