Bowling Green transportation director evacuates residents from apartment fire

Toby Snow has held his BG City Schools position for years. But on Sept. 28, he helped transport about 20 residents safely away from an apartment fire.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Toby Snow has worked as Bowling Green City Schools' transportation director for years.

"I get in to work about 5:30, quarter to 6 (a.m.)," Snow said. "Make sure our drivers show up, and make sure everything runs smooth during the day."

Recently, Snow has had to drive buses to help with a driver shortage. On Sept. 28, he got a call to do something he'd never done before. He said the Bowling Green Police Department contacted him about a fire at the Fairview Manor Apartments.

Residents, some with accessibility needs, had to evacuate. Within 10 minutes of the call, Snow and another driver, Mike Ackley, arranged two buses to take the families to shelter.

"We loaded three wheelchairs and probably 20 people and transported them over to the community center," Snow said.

Hours later, the Bowling Green Fire Department declared the building habitable. Even though it was after school hours, Snow wasn't done.

"I went over as soon as I got done driving that afternoon, picked up the first group and took them back to their residence," Snow said.

Ackley said he's not surprised Snow answered the call.

"Toby just knows how to work with people, and does the right thing for the right people," Ackley said.

But for Snow, it's all part of a day's work.

"It's just the same as usual," Snow said. "Nothing's changed. Like I said, we had the opportunity to do it. We had the resources. So we went ahead and took care of it."