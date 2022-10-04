x
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved

Multiple area first responders assisted on the scene to save the dog, Ozzy, on Tuesday.
Credit: Defiance County Sheriff's Office

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon.

The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

In another Facebook post, Ozzy is shown sitting in the grass surrounded by some of the people who assisted in the rescue.

According to the sheriff's office, the Hicksville Fire Department, the Village of Hicksville, Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, Hicksville Street Department and area residents also assisted on the scene.

Hispanic Heritage Month mental health forum seeks to improve care in Latino communities

