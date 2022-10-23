81-year-old woman found murdered in Battle Creek home, police say

Officers responded to a home on West Fountain Street where family members found the woman unresponsive. Police are now investigating the case as a murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An elderly woman was found dead in a home in Battle Creek, police say. Authorities are now investigating the case as a murder.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street around 5:45 p.m. Saturday where family members found the woman, 81, unresponsive.

Police and first responders confirmed the woman was murdered. Battle Creek detectives are now looking for information regarding the case.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call the station at 269-966-3322, the non-emergency number at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.