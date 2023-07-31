TPD officer injured in incident involving 'disruptive' customer at west Toledo post office

Police said the customer gained access to an officer's baton during a struggle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A police officer was injured in an altercation that began at a west Toledo post office involving a "disruptive" customer Friday afternoon.

In a Toledo police report, authorities said a police officer was dispatched to a post office in the 6000 block of Bancroft Street at approximately 1:30 p.m. Employees at the location told the officer a customer "came in screaming at them and interfered with another customer". The suspect also allegedly lunged onto the counter at a clerk.

The responding officer claimed he attempted to calm down the 21-year-old man without success. He then tried to escort the man out of the building, but the suspect struggled, and gained access to the officer's baton. The officer then used his taser against the suspect, an action which police described as having "little effect".

The suspect then fled outside, where he was apprehended by officers from Sylvania Township police and Toledo Public Schools authorities. According to the report, the suspect was still screaming when he was taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a possible mental health crisis, police said. Toledo police officers rode in the back of the ambulance with the suspect.

Police said the responding officer was injured in the incident, but that he had not yet sought medical treatment at the time of the report.

Charges against the suspect are pending. Police redacted the suspect's name in a report.

