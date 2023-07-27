Cyclist hit by car in Monroe County Thursday

A Dundee man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle along Ida West Road.

MONROE, Mich. — A Dundee man was in critical condition Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Monroe County, the Monroe County sheriff's office reported.

Brian Ochs, 58, of Dundee was riding a bicycle in the eastbound lane of Ida West Road, west of Rigg Street, in Ida Township shortly after 6:30 a.m. when he was struck, according to the sheriff's report.

While he was riding, Ochs was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Cole Domanski, 24, of Deerfield, the sheriff's office said.

"At the time of the crash, Mr. Domanski drove left of center to pass Mr. Ochs, and while doing so, Mr. Ochs veered his bicycle toward the center of the roadway sideswiping Mr. Domanski’s vehicle. Mr. Ochs then fell from his bicycle coming to rest in the eastbound ditch of Ida West Road," according to a release from the sheriffs office.

Ochs, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Toledo hospital, where the sheriff's office said he was in critical condition.

Domanski was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

