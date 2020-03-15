LUCAS, Ohio — To better ensure the safety of their customers and employees, local restaurant Balance Pan-Asian Grille is now only offering take-out orders at all locations starting Monday.

The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post Saturday night.

Dining rooms at all locations will be closed and restrooms will be for employee-use only.

Orders will be accepted mainly through the mobile app or phone call. The app can be found by searching Balance Grille on the AppStore or GooglePlay.

Payments will be taken over the phone for call-in orders as well.

Customers are to call the restaurant when they arrive to pick-up their meal and an employee will bring the order to their car.

For delivery options, the restaurant's full menu will also be added to UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. Extra fees by third party apps will apply.

Customers that choose to order in store will be asked to keep a four to six-foot distance between others.

These changes are in addition to their increase in preventive measures such as employees washing their hands more frequently, having alcohol based sanitizers and an increase in sanitizing all surfaces.

Balance Pan-Asian Grille says that advice from public health authorities suggests that COVID-19 is not transmittable via food.

The restaurant says as concerns on the coronavirus continue to develop, their response will be reevaluated on a regular basis and will be updated through their Facebook page.

