Baby dies after being attacked by dog in Lenawee County

MADISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A baby is dead after being attacked by a dog in Madison Township in Lenawee County on Monday, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison Twp. Police Dept. says the child was outside with the dog when the attack happened. An adult was present at the time.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the baby was staying at their grandmother’s house when the attack happened.

The baby was declared dead before they reached the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says the dog, a pit bull-husky mix, was a pet - not a stray - and has since been euthanized at a local vet.

The Madison Twp. police will be leading the investigation.

In addition, the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office has been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.

Madison Charter Township is south of Adrian.

The identity of the baby is unknown at this time.

