LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man drowned after jumping from a pontoon boat to swim on Wamplers Lake on Friday.

This happened around 6 p.m.

Deputies determined that five people were on the boat when the victim jumped in the water. A witness on the boat noticed the victim in distress and jumped into the water to help, but was unable to reach him.

By the time witnesses reached the area, the victim was unable to be located.

Lenawee County sheriff's deputies and Cambridge Township police searched for the victim, but ultimately could not find him.

Recovery efforts will resume Saturday morning. We will continue to keep you updated.