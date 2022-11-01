1 dead, 2 injured in shooting, apartment fire in east Toledo

An investigation by Toledo fire and police detectives determined a man intentionally started the fire, shot another man and then took his own life.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead and two men are hospitalized following both a shooting and apartment fire in east Toledo early Tuesday morning.

An investigation by detectives and fire crews determined a man had started the fire with an "incendiary device" and shot another victim on the second floor, before taking his own life.

Authorities were first alerted to the fire just before 4 a.m. Flames erupted on the second floor of a large building in the 1000 block of Starr Avenue, which contained 10 apartments.

A Toledo police unit patrolling the area was the first to arrive on the scene, and the two officers were able to rescue a man up on the second floor.

Soon after, fire crews rescued another person who was reportedly trapped on the roof.

A man reportedly jumped from his second-floor apartment window and was conscious, but injured and hospitalized for further treatment.

When crews began a search of the second floor, they found a person shot. The victim was conscious and taken to a life squad on scene.

Investigators then found a man dead, who they believe started the fire and was suspected to have shot the wounded victim at least once.

At this time, the conditions of those injured are unknown.