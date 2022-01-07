1 injured, 12 displaced after fire breaks out at south Toledo apartment complex

Flames broke out on the second floor of the building, located in the 1600 block of Brownstone Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is injured and 12 others are displaced following a fire at a south Toledo apartment complex Friday night.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, flames broke out on the second floor of the building, located in the 1600 block of Brownstone Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews were able to mostly contain the fire, but one woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and 12 residents had their units destroyed. The American Red Cross is reportedly helping them find housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.