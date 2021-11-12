Antique Cars closing at Cedar Point to make way for new restaurant

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point's Antique Cars attraction is closing to make room for a new restaurant.
The theme park isn't releasing too many details on the new establishment in Frontier Town, but it will be ready by 2022. Construction is underway on the site.
Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said in a news release that the park is working on a menu, theme and name. More details are expected in the coming months.
"The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences," Clark said.
Cedar Point plans to keep the covered bridge in the area. Cadillac Cars, a similar attraction to Antique Cars, will return next year.