Sylvania Township Police Department say the incident took place at Brookside Community subdivision

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township Police are investigating a murder-suicide after Annemarie and Robert Marksbury were found Monday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say they received a call to check on Annemarie around 9:30 Monday morning after her co-workers were concerned that she did not report to work.

On Tuesday, the Lucas County Coroner's Officer performed an autopsy that ruled Annemarie's death a homicide and Robert's a suicide.