Monroe man arraigned on murder charges after attacking grandparents, killing grandmother

According to Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Travis Ott is charged with open murder.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Ott was in court Wednesday, Dec. 23 on murder, assault, and home invasion charges. This after Ott violently assaulted his grandfather, and violently assaulted his grandmother on Friday, Dec. 17.

At 2:04 p.m., on the date in question, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation on Sterns Road as 28-year-old Jeffrey Ott fled the residence. Ott was located and taken into custody.

Both grandparents were sent to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where the grandfather was treated for his injuries and released, and the grandmother died as a result of her injuries.

According to the press release, 28-year-old Ott arrived at his grandparents’ home and an argument occurred after he was told to leave. Ott then tried to force entry back into the residence, the grandfather attempted to stop him. That is when the violent attacks by Ott ensued.