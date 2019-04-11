PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep a lookout for a man who took a woman by gunpoint outside of a Dollar General on Saturday.

Police received a call in reference to an aggravated robbery outside of the Dollar General store in Columbus Grove around 8:30 p.m.

Police say James Phillips took Addie Kiene by gunpoint and made her drive him toward Ottawa in her red Hyundai Sonota with a license plate number of HAS4067.

Police say Phillips took Kiene's cellphone away from here and demanded money from her.

On the way to Ottawa, Phillips threw Kiene's phone out the window.

Police say Kiene was able to convince Phillips to let her out of her car; when she pulled over on Road 9-K and got out of the car, Phillips drove away with her vehicle.

Keine was able to flag down a passerby on State Route 65 for help.

A warrant has been issued for Phillips' arrest and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe he may be in the Toledo area.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 419-523-3208.