After 7 years, hockey fans brave the cold for the return of Winterfest and hockey at Fifth Third Field

Over 3,000 people attended Wednesday night's high school game between St. Francis and St. John's.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After seven long years, Winterfest and outdoor hockey is making a comeback at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.

On Wednesday, families, friends and students flooded the stadium to support their team and join the festivities as St. Francis took on St. John's Jesuit in high school hockey. And they say it was very needed right now during the holidays despite the cold temperatures.

"I don't care because I have five layers on," said Tracey Garcia, a grandmother supporting her grandson. And then they got heaters up here too I hear, so I'll be good."

Pumped-up grandparents, families and students braved one of our first cold nights to take in the rivalry game.

"St. Francis gonna beat St. John's," said one student at the game.

"No St. John's is gonna beat St. Francis," remarked one of her friends.

But the big game is more than about who wins.

"Just time to spend time with family and be outside and around friends," said Bryan Moloney, a father with family at Winterfest. "And have some activities. Get out of the house in this cold weather and do something fun.

"And my grandson's father went to St. Francis when he was in high school, so it's a big deal," said Garcia.

And with just a couple days left before Christmas fans dressed in festive sweaters and gear, and couldn't help but get into the holiday spirit.

"Recently it really hasn't been feeling like Christmas, so all of us being out here and dressing like Christmas, it's kind of just seems like it is," said one student.

Whether you're rooting for one team or the other, fans cheered theirs and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

"People all together in general. I mean trying to forget what's going on in the world today, Garcia said. "And just get together and just have fun."

Attendance for the game was announced at 3,082.

There are several games scheduled through Sunday, Jan. 2, and that includes two Walleye games set for Sunday and Dec. 31.