Winterfest underway at Fifth Third Field

Winterfest is more than just a couple hockey games. The whole community can join in on the winter fun!

TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 got to spend Thursday afternoon at Fifth Third Field kicking off Winterfest, as the baseball diamond has officially been turned into a hockey rink.

Winterfest brings hockey outside in full force. Fifth Third Field will be the mecca for northwest Ohio hockey.

The outdoor ice will host two marquee Toledo Walleye hockey games: Walleye vs the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 26 and another against the Indy Fuel on Dec. 31.

These two massive matchups are not the only events happening during Winterfest. The rink will host youth, high school, college and adult hockey as well as open skate where the whole family can enjoy some fun on the ice.

If you are interested in going to an outdoor Walleye game make sure to purchase tickets soon, as both games have less than 1,000 tickets left.

And Winterfest is also going on outside of Fifth Third Field at the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo, Disney on Ice at the Huntington Center, "It’s A Wonderful Life" showing at the Valentine Theatre and family movies at the Toledo Library.