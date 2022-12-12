Seneca County Veterans Services hopes to distribute 800 food cards to those who served

The Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards worth $30 to any veteran living in Seneca County at its office.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services.

In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to any veteran living in Seneca County.

After distributing 300 food cards in 2020 to help with pandemic finances, the initiative has continued.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 920 E. County Road 20, the office is hoping to hand out up to 800 food cards. The $30 food cards will be redeemable at the Heritage IGA market.

"We use the funds to try to reach out for multiple reasons," Tara Balliet, the executive director of the Seneca County Veterans Services agency, said. For one, to let them know that we are here. But then to also bring a little bit of joy into their lives. A lot of them live on fixed incomes and this is a way to make this season a little brighter."

The commission hopes the $30 for food can help offset any additional expenses a veteran may be dealing with. Balliet said it's the commission's way of thanking veterans for their service.

The food cards will also be available for the surviving spouses of local veterans as well.