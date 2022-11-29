Toledo veteran affected by burn pits helped pass PACT Act

Dan Meyer, a veteran from west Toledo who is medically retired from the Air Force, was stationed in the Gulf from 2007 to 2009.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act legislation approved by Congress in early August, which helps Gulf War veterans affected by toxic smoke from burn pits. But, there’s still a fight for active military members who may have symptoms not show up for years.

Burn pits were in camps all over war zones as a way to dispose of garbage produced by thousands of soldiers there. Large holes were dug and food, weapons, batteries, auto parts and body parts were tossed in. Aviation fuel was poured into the pit, which would start a massive fire that would burn and then smolder for days.

Dan Meyer, a veteran from west Toledo who is medically retired from the Air Force, was stationed in the Gulf from 2007 to 2009. He was still on active duty in 2010 when his body broke down from exposure to toxic smoke in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Meyer, who now uses a wheelchair and is on oxygen with lung and nerve damage, said he’d wake up in camp covered in ashes.

But he said he’s one of the lucky ones. He became sick while on active duty and has full benefits.

Meyer is part of a group of 12 families who have worked since 2011 to help veterans who showed no symptoms when they retired and became seriously ill years later.

The group developed a burn pit registry to share information, which ultimately helped pass the PACT Act. Now, the group is working to help active military members get recognized for medical help.

“They’ll eventually down the line qualify for conditions related to burn pits," Meyer said. "Just like Agent Orange, you’ve got guys that didn’t get sick for 20, 30, 40 years and we’re still in the window where some people are over there."

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, about 150,000 veterans have filed claims for the PACT Act.