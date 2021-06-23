8-year-old collects toys for kids at ProMedica Toledo hospital where she was treated a year ago

Cate Brossia spent three days in a hospital after being diagnosed with diabetes. During her time there, toys helped bring a smile to her face.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "I had a frown on my face and then when they brought me toys, I didn't have a frown."

Cate Brossia celebrated her seventh birthday while staying at Promedica Toledo hospital for three days when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Thanks to gifts from hospital staff, Cate was kept busy while her parents were able to learn how to take care of her and her new diabetes diagnosis once they got home.

"It gave us a chance to talk to each other, talk to her care teams, get acquainted with what Type 1 is, how to deal with it, and how to kind of teach her while we teach ourselves," said Alicia Brossia, Cate's mother.

Cate is now 8 years old and wanted to give back to the children who are currently at the hospital by giving them toys of their own.

To help other families who are going through what they did, Cate and her family teamed up with their friends and local church to collect toys for other kids staying in the hospital.

"For us to have that luxury and that gift for our kiddos who aren't lucky enough to be going home today or aren't feeling well today, this is the best of the best," said Promedica Chief Nursing Officer Paula Grieb.



Grieb said what Cate is doing is pretty special.