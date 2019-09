TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo police, four people were shot in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

This happened on Stickney Avenue around 4 a.m.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to bring you updates.

