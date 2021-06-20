40-year-old man dies from shooting on Fellows Avenue

33-year-old woman and a child were rushed to the hospital from injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday at approximately 1:13 a.m. Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Fellows Avenue. Three people were found injured from the incident.

Dameus Rapp, a 40-year-old male, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and treated on site. He was transported to St. Vincent hospital where he died.

Heather Hirschfield, a 33-year-old woman and the child were also treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

All three victims lived in the same home together.