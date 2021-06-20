40-year-old man dies from shooting on Fellows Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday at approximately 1:13 a.m. Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Fellows Avenue. Three people were found injured from the incident.
Dameus Rapp, a 40-year-old male, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and treated on site. He was transported to St. Vincent hospital where he died.
Heather Hirschfield, a 33-year-old woman and the child were also treated at the scene and transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
All three victims lived in the same home together.
The investigation is ongoing. Toledo Police ask anyone with information to please call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.