TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were arrested for disorderly conduct in connection to President Trump's Toledo rally Thursday night, one of which was Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken's daughter.

Commissioner Gerken is out of town on a personal matter. He provided this statement in response to his daughter's arrest:

"All Americans have the right to free speech and to exercise their right to express their opinions. The Toledo police department and all law enforcement professionals did a great job yesterday protecting everyone’s safety in the downtown area. Like so many other Americans, we feel strongly about the views of President Trump. We will deal with this issue as a family."

LAURA GERKEN

According to court documents, Laura Gerken, was fighting with someone at the corner of Huron and Jefferson around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. Toledo police say Gerken was yelling obscenities and then resisted when officers tried to place her under arrest. Gerken is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

JOHN MILLER

LCC

John Miller was allegedly playing a large speaker with the word “F — Donald Trump” on repeat in a shopping center on Dorr with multiple children and other adults around. Toledo police say he was drinking a 12-pack of Budweiser beer at the time and refused to leave. He's charged with disorderly conduct.

LINDSEY ROWLAND

LCC

According to court documents, Lindsey Rowland was arrested at Madison and St. Clair around 6 p.m. Toledo Police say she was drunk and unsteady on her feet. Rowland allegedly punched an officer. She is also charged with disorderly conduct.

