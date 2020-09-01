TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald J. Trump brings his first campaign rally of 2020 to Toledo today, with a 7 p.m. Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center. Vice President Mike Pence will also join him for tonight's rally. Follow our rolling blog of things seen and heard throughout the day here:

11 a.m.

People in line have a lot of time to express their opinions on President Trump and aren't shy about doing so. From hats, signs, buttons, gloves and shirts, the president's supporters are wearing their hearts and opinions on their sleeves.

Mark Hagen of Maumee shows his spirit while waiting in line for President Trump's Keep America Great rally outside the Huntington Center in Toledo.

10:20 a.m.

The president retweeted a video showing supported camped out outside the Huntington Center, saying, "See you later!" The minute-long video amassed more than 1.4 million views in under 10 hours.

10 a.m.:

All streets around the Huntington Center are closed by at least 10 a.m. Those streets include:

Madison at St. Clair

St. Clair at Jefferson

Jefferson at Huron

Huron at Madison

8:18 a.m.

Supporters are lining up outside the Huntington Center - and some die-hards camped out overnight Wednesday - ready to get a prime spot for President Donald Trump's 7 p.m. Keep America Great rally. This rally is the first campaign stop of 2020 and Vice President Mike Pence is joining the president on this leg of the campaign.