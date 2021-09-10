Coroner: 2-year-old Toledo girl dies of fentanyl overdose after napping in bed

Jordynn Smith is said to be the youngest Lucas County person to have died of a fentanyl overdose during the opioid crisis, the coroner's office said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A healthy 2-year-old girl is dead and her death is ruled a homicide after an autopsy confirmed she died of a fentanyl overdose, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Friday.

Jordynn Smith was found dead Aug. 12 in bed after taking a nap with her mother in north Toledo. Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said Jordynn's death is believed to be Lucas County's youngest fentanyl death during the county's opioid crisis.

The toddler was described as previously being in normal health with no recent medical complaints. She was of a normal height and weight for a 2-year-old girl and she had no otherwise traumatic or abnormal anatomic findings.

There are no current charges filed against either of the girl's parents.

According to an obituary published about her, "Jordynn 'Jorgie' Smith was a happy baby, full of life. She loved her family. She most definitely loved to watch CoComelon and Elmo on her tablet or your phone, while ignoring all your incoming calls. She was a little baby with a big appetite, full of love and laughter."