SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky County Public Health Department has reported the first positive result for coronavirus on Monday.

According to a press release, the health department says the individual is a 60-year-old man who recently traveled out of state. He is now being hospitalized.

The health department is working to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 case. The department adds that it's regularly communicating with the Ohio Deparment of Health, as well as other public health partners in the county to work efficiently as possible with each case their close contacts.

The county health department also said in the press release that additional cases are expected to arise in Sandusky County.

The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly moving and this case has not yet been placed on the ODH website.

To prevent the spread of disease, the Sandusky County Public Health Department encourages everyone to follow these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings and remaining six feet away from others

Avoid contact with sick people

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick.

RELATED: Life with coronavirus in Michigan: Here's all the actions taken by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

RELATED: Franklin Park Mall temporarily suspends store hours

RELATED: LIST | Restaurants and bars in NW Ohio and SE Michigan that have takeout/delivery

As this situation evolves, you can check the state of Ohio website or the Sandusky County Public Health website.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.