TOLEDO, Ohio — The Franklin Park Mall announced it is suspending its hours on March 23 at 7 p.m.

The mall's hours will be suspending until April 6 in cooperation with the State of Ohio's health directive.

The mall advises customers to check with the center's restaurants or other service retailers as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services.

The mall says its management teams will work together and closely monitor the situation, adhere to national guidelines and partner with local health officials to make decisions that are in the best interest of the community.

"Thank you for your understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together. We will continue to support our neighborhoods and communities and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the center," the mall said in a statement.

Visit the Franklin Park Mall website for further updates.

