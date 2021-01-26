180th Fighter Wing returning home from overseas deployments Tuesday

More than 400 180th airmen were deployed overseas during 2020. The final airmen will return from their deployments on Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

SWANTON, Ohio — Airmen with the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing are scheduled to return home Tuesday after support mission deployments overseas.

In 2020, over 400 Stinger airmen with the 180th were deployed to seven countries throughout the Central Command Area of Responsibility in support roles for individual, six month and three month durations.

Airmen deployed in early spring returned home starting in October, while summer deployers returned earlier this month. The final airmen who were assigned to deployments return home Jan. 26.